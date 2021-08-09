(Video) Firmino bags tidy goal after brilliant build-up play by Tsimikas

Get in! Liverpool have extended their lead over Osasuna at Anfield through Roberto Firmino.

The build-up play for the goal may have stole the show, though – with Kostas Tsimikas putting it on a plate for the Brazilian.

Takumi Minamino bagged the opening goal, which took a fortunate deflection, but there can be no denying the quality of the second.

What a glorious sight, seeing Firmino scoring in a Liverpool shirt…

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV…

Firmino scores after a beautiful sequence of football

pic.twitter.com/H5cKWAOnwa — 🆓🇵🇸 (@PassLikeThiago) August 9, 2021