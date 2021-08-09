(Video) Harvey Elliott’s highlights v. Athletic show LFC have an absolute gem on their hands

Posted by
(Video) Harvey Elliott’s highlights v. Athletic show LFC have an absolute gem on their hands

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott put in an impressive shift against a feisty Athletic Bilbao over the weekend.

The teenager was a stand-out performer in the tense 1-1 draw, with tight footwork and threatening runs.

MORE: Andy Robertson hits social media with ‘positive’ message for Liverpool fans after injury

Elliott was unlucky to not add a wonder-goal to his evening, striking the woodwork after a dizzying dribble into space.

The winger’s highlights from the game (compiled by CF Comps) are an absolute joy to watch and show Liverpool have an absolute gem on their hands…

Take a look at the video below – with footage via LFC TV

Harvey Elliott highlights v Athletic Bilbao from LiverpoolFC

One response to “(Video) Harvey Elliott’s highlights v. Athletic show LFC have an absolute gem on their hands”

  1. How much is he going to be worth at the end of this season?, at 18 years old he is ridiculous and has gone past Curtis Jones already………….he is a massive Liverpool fan too, look at his tattoo.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top