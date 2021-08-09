(Video) Harvey Elliott’s highlights v. Athletic show LFC have an absolute gem on their hands

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott put in an impressive shift against a feisty Athletic Bilbao over the weekend.

The teenager was a stand-out performer in the tense 1-1 draw, with tight footwork and threatening runs.

Elliott was unlucky to not add a wonder-goal to his evening, striking the woodwork after a dizzying dribble into space.

The winger’s highlights from the game (compiled by CF Comps) are an absolute joy to watch and show Liverpool have an absolute gem on their hands…

Take a look at the video below – with footage via LFC TV…