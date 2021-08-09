(Video) Harvey Elliott’s highlights v. Athletic show LFC have an absolute gem on their hands

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott put in an impressive shift against a feisty Athletic Bilbao over the weekend.
The teenager was a stand-out performer in the tense 1-1 draw, with tight footwork and threatening runs.
MORE: Andy Robertson hits social media with ‘positive’ message for Liverpool fans after injury
Elliott was unlucky to not add a wonder-goal to his evening, striking the woodwork after a dizzying dribble into space.
The winger’s highlights from the game (compiled by CF Comps) are an absolute joy to watch and show Liverpool have an absolute gem on their hands…
Take a look at the video below – with footage via LFC TV…
Harvey Elliott highlights v Athletic Bilbao from LiverpoolFC
How much is he going to be worth at the end of this season?, at 18 years old he is ridiculous and has gone past Curtis Jones already………….he is a massive Liverpool fan too, look at his tattoo.