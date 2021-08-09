(Video) Minamino scores again for Liverpool in pre-season with fortunate finish

Get in! Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has scored again, this time against Osasuna against Anfield…

The Japan star capitalised on a fantastic dinked ball by Fabinho from midfield, firing an effort goalward from inside the area.

MORE: Andy Robertson hits social media with update on ‘ligament damage’

It could be said that Minamino is somewhat fortunate in the finish, with the ball bundling over the Osasuna goalkeeper via a deflection.

But that doesn’t really matter – the Liverpool man did well to get into the position to score, and made no mistake!

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV…

Minamino what a touch and a good goal

pic.twitter.com/QYofh6pLme — 🆓🇵🇸 (@PassLikeThiago) August 9, 2021

Vaya mierda de gol ha marcado ""Minamino"" rebotado en un defensa. pic.twitter.com/sSiBhC38dT — 𝙕𝙪𝙗𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙢𝙤 (@Zubimendismoo) August 9, 2021