(Video) Minamino scores again for Liverpool in pre-season with fortunate finish

Get in! Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has scored again, this time against Osasuna against Anfield…

The Japan star capitalised on a fantastic dinked ball by Fabinho from midfield, firing an effort goalward from inside the area.

It could be said that Minamino is somewhat fortunate in the finish, with the ball bundling over the Osasuna goalkeeper via a deflection.

But that doesn’t really matter – the Liverpool man did well to get into the position to score, and made no mistake!

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV

