(Video) Wholesome Harvey Elliott gifts young Liverpool fan boots after Anfield display

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott was a man on a mission in the Reds’ pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao.

The teenager ran riot in midfield and along the right flank, with tight control and bursting runs ruining the visitors’ evening in the 1-1 draw.

Elliott was unlucky not to cap off his performance with a glorious curling goal, but that doesn’t take anything away.

He did round off an impressive showing by gifting a young Liverpool fan in the Anfield crowd his boots – a lovely moment, and one the child will surely never forget. Well in, Harvey!

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV…