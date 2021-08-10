Frank Lampard backs Liverpool for Premier League title: “One of the best teams we’ve seen”

Frank Lampard has backed Liverpool and Manchester United to mount Premier League title challenges this season.

The former Chelsea manager believes the Red Devils have spent well in the transfer market this summer, and highlighted that Jurgen Klopp was without some key players last term.

MORE: (Image) Liverpool midfielder hits social media with fitness update: ‘I’ll be back’

“You can’t discount Manchester United. They’ve brought in really impressive signings… and I think Liverpool will be the same,” Lampard told Football Daily – as per the Mirror.

“They missed huge players through injury for a big part of last season, and the year before they were one of the best teams we’ve seen in the Premier League.”

Lampard is right to bring up Liverpool when talking about teams capable of winning the Premier League title this coming season.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson all fit and firing again, and with Ibou Konate signed and beginning to settle in, the Reds will – once again – be a force to be reckoned with in 2021/22.