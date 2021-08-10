(Image) Liverpool midfielder hits social media with fitness update: ‘I’ll be back’

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones was in the wars against Osasuna on Monday night.

The youngster appeared to be targeted by opposition players and was eventually withdrawn by Jurgen Klopp.

MORE: Midfielder breaks silence after sealing Liverpool exit: “I’ve made the right decision”

Jones took a knock 30 minutes in and was replaced by Ben Woodburn, who would go on to have a good game.

The No.17 later took to Instagram to share an update on his fitness, saying ‘I’ll be back,’ but not much else – which is a slight worry for Liverpool as the Premier League season kicks-off in less than a week.

Curtis Jones with an update on his injury 🔴#LFC pic.twitter.com/KYWAL7GH6u — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 9, 2021