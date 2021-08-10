(Image) Liverpool midfielder hits social media with fitness update: ‘I’ll be back’

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones was in the wars against Osasuna on Monday night.

The youngster appeared to be targeted by opposition players and was eventually withdrawn by Jurgen Klopp.

Jones took a knock 30 minutes in and was replaced by Ben Woodburn, who would go on to have a good game.

The No.17 later took to Instagram to share an update on his fitness, saying ‘I’ll be back,’ but not much else – which is a slight worry for Liverpool as the Premier League season kicks-off in less than a week.

