Liverpool in pole position for €40m midfielder; Barcelona move ‘almost impossible’ – report

Liverpool are reportedly in a strong position to sign Lille midfielder Renato Sanches this summer.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, who claim the Reds have moved ahead of Barcelona in the queue for the Portugal star.

The above report claims it is ‘almost impossible’ for the Catalan side to compete for the signing of Sanches, citing financial problems.

Lille are said to have demanded a fee of €40 million for the 23-year-old midfielder this summer, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Given the recent collapse of Lionel Messi’s continued stay at Barcelona, it’s not hard to see why they’re perhaps not in the best position to compete with other European sides to sign new players.

Liverpool are arguably in need of midfield reinforcements this summer, after the ever-present Gini Wijnaldum completed a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain last month, and Sanches could be an excellent target for Jurgen Klopp.