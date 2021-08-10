Liverpool-linked forward ‘on his way European superpower,’ reports Belgian outlet

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Rennes starlet Jeremy Doku by reputable Belgian outlet Voetbal24.

According to the aforementioned source, the Reds were impressed by the 19-year-old’s performances at Euro 2020 and have ‘set their sights’ on him.

MORE: Liverpool linked with move for exciting French starlet; deal could cost €30m – report

Voetbal24’s report starts with an interesting line, stating Doku is ‘on his way to European superpower,’ which is likely a reference to a potential transfer this summer or the player’s meteoric rise.

The Belgium international was an outstanding player for his nation at Euro 2020, which is saying something given how star-studded the Red Devils’ side is.

Rennes are expected to demand around £40 million for the teenager, as per the above report, which could be seen as a bargain in just a couple of years.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will indeed make a concrete move for Doku, but reported interest in the exciting winger is encouraging.