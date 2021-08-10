Liverpool linked with move for exciting French starlet; deal could cost €30m – report

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Aurelien Tchouameni, who has also attracted the attention of Juventus, as per reports.

According to Italian outlet Correire dello Sport, the Reds are considering an approach for the 21-year-old midfielder.

Monaco have already slapped a €30 million price-tag on Tchouameni this summer, as per the above report.

Liverpool are arguably in need of midfield reinforcements after the departure of the ever-present Gini Wijnaldum, who signed for Paris Saint-Germain last month on a free transfer.

Tchouameni is an exciting talent, making a total of 42 appearances for Monaco last season, earning a call-up for the France U21 squad.

Juventus’ link can’t be sniffed at, though – should the Serie A juggernauts make a concrete move for the midfielder, Liverpool will be up against stiff competition.