Liverpool midfielder linked with surprise European and Championship moves – report

Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn has been linked with a few surprise destinations this summer.

The Athletic claim the Wales international has attracted interest from clubs in the Championship, but also in Greece, Denmark and Croatia.

No specific sides are named in the above report, but Woodburn did spend the first half of last season on loan at Blackpool, before settling back in with Liverpool’s U23 squad by the end of January.

The Tangerines were competing in League One last term, but earned a promotion to the country’s second tier through play-offs.

A move to the Championship could suit the 21-year-old, after managing just 11 senior appearances for Liverpool since 2016.

However, most sides in Greece, Denmark and Croatia are likely to be a significant step down for Woodburn, who has impressed during pre-season with the Reds this summer.