Lyon approach Liverpool for experienced midfielder; deal could cost £13m

Liverpool have received an approach from Ligue 1 giants Lyon for attacking midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri.

The Swiss flyer has seemingly been put in the shop window by the Reds and was left out of the squad to face Osasuna on Monday night.

Several sources claim Lyon are keen on Shaqiri, but it seems it was first broken by freelance journalist David Lynch.

The above report states Liverpool are seeking to recoup the £13 million paid for the Switzerland international in 2018.

Shaqiri arrived from Stoke with his reputation of being a serial winner still very much intact, and that’s something he’s continued to do at Anfield.

Should the 29-year-old leave Liverpool this summer, which indeed does seem to be a real possibility, he will depart with Champions League, Premier League, Super Cup and Club World Cup winners’ medals in his suitcase.