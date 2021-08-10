Midfielder breaks silence after sealing Liverpool exit: “I’ve made the right decision”

Fulham midfielder Harry Wilson believes he made the “right decision” leaving Liverpool this summer.

The 24-year-old had been with the Reds since the age of eight, but made just two senior appearances after breaking through in 2015.

MORE: Liverpool-linked forward ‘on his way European superpower,’ reports Belgian outlet

Speaking to Goal, Wilson explained that he started to think about making his Anfield exit two years ago…

“I wouldn’t say it was an easy thing to do, but it is definitely the right thing for me. I know I’ve made the right decision,” the Wales international said.

“It was in 2019, when I came back from Derby,” Wilson recalled, revealing a time he thought he could break into Liverpool’s first-team. “I’d had a really good season in the Championship. We fell at the last hurdle in the play-off final, but my numbers were good, my performances were good.

“That pre-season at Liverpool, we played a few games in England and then went out to America and France. I played pretty much every game, scored a few goals and felt like I was in a good position.

“Then we played Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley and I was 19th man. The disappointment of that really hit me.

“I felt that was my chance, and it had gone. I thought I’d done all I could, and I think that was when I started to accept that I’d have to leave.”

As Wilson recognised, the writing had been on the wall for some time at Anfield, despite some genuinely impressive showings in pre-seasons.

A move away from Liverpool is already looking like a positive decision for the 24-year-old, who scored on his debut for Fulham in the Championship over the weekend.