(Video) Firmino drops silky skill-move to beat Osasuna player

Bobby Firmino looked his typical self in Liverpool’s final pre-season fixture against Osasuna on Monday night.
The Brazilian seemingly reacted to the crowd’s presence and turned it up a notch.
Aside from his two goals, one moment that really encapsulated Firmino’s mood was a skill-move used on an opposition player.
As it looked like the Liverpool man may lose possession of the ball, he skilfully spun away from the encroaching Osasuna defender.
Take a look at the video below
