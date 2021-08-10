(Video) Firmino drops silky skill-move to beat Osasuna player

Bobby Firmino looked his typical self in Liverpool’s final pre-season fixture against Osasuna on Monday night.

The Brazilian seemingly reacted to the crowd’s presence and turned it up a notch.

Aside from his two goals, one moment that really encapsulated Firmino’s mood was a skill-move used on an opposition player.

As it looked like the Liverpool man may lose possession of the ball, he skilfully spun away from the encroaching Osasuna defender.

