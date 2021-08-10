(Video) Gomez shows his class with intelligent move to beat press & kick-start counter-attack

Joe Gomez has recently returned to fitness following an extensive spell on the side-lines through injury – but you wouldn’t think it!

The centre-half was seemingly at his best for Liverpool against Osasuna on Monday night, alongside Ibou Konate.

MORE: (Video) Thiago’s effortless 50-yard pass v. Osasuna shows he’s match-ready, ahead of Premier League opener

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher made a slight error in the opening ten minutes, over-hitting a pass to Gomez in an attempt to clear.

Our No.12 knew what to do, though, as he intelligently beat an onrushing player and sprayed the ball down the left-flank to Taki Minamino to start a counter-attack.

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV…