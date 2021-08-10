(Video) Konate unlucky to not have an assist on Anfield debut after brilliant pass to Minamino

Liverpool defender Ibou Konate was unlucky to not have an assist to his name in the Reds’ final pre-season clash against Osasuna.

It was the Frenchman’s first Anfield start under Jurgen Klopp, and he put in an impressive shift alongside Joe Gomez in defence in the 3-1 win.

Konate could have bagged an assist, though, after a fantastic diagonal ball found its way to Taki Minamino on the left-flank.

The Japan star, who also looked impressive, stormed in on the Osasuna goal, but couldn’t convert the chance despite a lovely first-touch.

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV

Konate great ball 13′ from LiverpoolFC

