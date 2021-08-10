(Video) Thiago’s effortless 50-yard pass v. Osasuna shows he’s match-ready, ahead of PL opener

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara made a 30-minute cameo against Osasuna at Anfield on Monday night.

The Spaniard had been previously ruled out with a lingering injury, seemingly picked up on international duty at Euro 2020.

But Thiago was back to his usual self in the Reds’ final pre-season fixture, spotted spraying a lovely pass over 50 yards to Neco Williams.

It was effortless for the Liverpool man, who looked quite sharp against Osasuna, which is great news for Jurgen Klopp ahead of the Premier League’s start this weekend.

Take a look a the video below – via LFC TV…