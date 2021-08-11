Ex-PL star identifies ‘the only positive’ to have emerged after Robertson’s injury in Athletic clash

Paul Robinson has suggested that Liverpool will be able to manage without fullback Andy Robertson following Tsimikas’ remarkable display against Athletic on Monday.

The Scottish international was confirmed to have sustained ligament damage from the clash in question with it remaining unclear as to the exact extent of the player’s injury layoff.

“The only positive is that Tsimikas played really well the other day against Bilbao,” the former England No.1 told Football Insider.

“He was obviously brought in as cover for Robertson, and now he’s going to have to step up to the plate.

“Robertson is obviously a huge blow, we know the impact he has on the field and in the dressing room as a leader.

“You can’t shy away from the fact that it’s going to be a big miss, but if Tsimikas can keep up his good form it will be alright for Liverpool.”

The Greek international has been one of pre-season’s top performers after a prior campaign largely defined by his personal injury struggles.

It’s a huge loss for us on the pitch and in the dressing room, though we’re hopeful – based off the fullback and manager’s comments on the matter – that the injury isn’t too serious.

For a handful of games, Tsimikas certainly looks more than capable of deputising for Robertson whilst he recovers, certainly so if his recent array of outings are anything to go off of.

He’ll need to be careful regarding defensive errors, however, with one poorly judged pass handing Athletic a route to Alisson Becker before Joe Gomez snuffed out the danger, though his game has been largely clean in pre-season.

