Fabrizio Romano identifies Liverpool star next in line for fresh terms

Virgil van Dijk will be the next target for the Liverpool hierarchy in the club’s ongoing spree of contract extensions, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Merseysiders have been working hard to extend the stays of a number of core stars in the squad, with the likes of Mo Salah, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane yet to be handed fresh terms.

“They’re working on new contracts for players to stay,” the Sky Sports journalist said on the Here We Go podcast (via Sportlens). “Alisson, Fabinho and Alexander-Arnold have been announced. Virgil van Dijk will be the next one.”

There are certain complications arising from such talks, however, with there being a sense that the Reds may need to break their wage structure to keep top-earners like Van Dijk at the club.

While sustainability has proven to be a successful guiding ideology for Liverpool, there does come a time where some bending of the rules takes place, particularly when it comes to wages and our belief in the correlation between success and proper player compensation.

It’s not something the club will want to get in the habit of doing, of course, but when you have talents of the calibre of Van Dijk and Salah in the roster, it’s hard to argue against breaking the wage structure to keep them both onboard.

That’s not to say we’d be happy if the window closed tomorrow without any further additions beyond Ibrahima Konate but the reality of the situation is that we need to keep hold of our best players to sustain success.

