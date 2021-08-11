Jurgen Klopp issues Liverpool transfer update some fans won’t want to hear but there is a positive hint

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Liverpool will enjoy any further activity in the transfer window beyond Ibrahima Konate.

The German claimed that he currently has enough options at his disposal, with it making “no sense to add more players” to the club’s ranks this summer.

“If you want to buy such players, you have to spend a lot of money. We do not have to do that, because the players are already here,” the German told Norway’s TV2 (via Sport Witness).

The Merseysiders were thought to be interested in adding a new forward and midfielder (to replace Gini Wijnaldum) to bolster the squad ahead of the impending campaign.

The former Dortmund boss did, however, leave the door somewhat ajar for the possibility of further additions with his remarks alluding to the necessity of exits.

“You have to make changes from time to time, but then there must be room to do it,” Klopp added.

“We do not want more players.

“If something happens somewhere, something can happen somewhere else, but it makes no sense to add more players.”

The initial message from the Liverpool boss is somewhat bleak when it comes to the potential for additional transfers.

On the face of it, we do have an abundance of options to select from for the impending campaign.

However, such an assertion fails to consider factors like Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi’s limited contributions last term, or the loss of reliable midfielder Wijnaldum.

As Klopp’s additional comments regarding “room” for additional players do suggest, of course, we could be open to further incomings if the likes of Shaqiri and other deadwood are offloaded this August.

