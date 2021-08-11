Liverpool midfielder ruled out of upcoming clash with Norwich City

Curtis Jones will be unavailable for selection for Liverpool’s upcoming weekend clash with Norwich City after having suffered a concussion in the club’s final pre-season game.

This comes from James Pearce of The Athletic, after the midfielder was withdrawn from the field of play during the first-half of the Reds’ 3-1 victory over Osasuna.

The Englishman would have been an unlikely option to be handed a starting spot in Jurgen Klopp’s first-XI, with Fabinho excelling upon his return to the fold and the likes of Harvey Elliott and Naby Keita also impressing.

Given that skipper Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara have both received limited minutes since returning from the European Championship, we at the Empire of the Kop would expect Keita and Fabinho to be guaranteed starters.

As for the remaining spot, Elliott has certainly impressed in the role in pre-season though there’s a reasonable chance that Klopp may opt for the experience of James Milner or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who looked more comfortable in the middle of the park in pre-season.

