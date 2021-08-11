Liverpool should only sign a new attacker if they can fill in for Firmino or Mane, says ex-Red

Danny Murphy has suggested Liverpool should only make a signing for the forward line if they can find an attacker capable of replacing Bobby Firmino or Sadio Mane.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are reportedly keeping an eye out for a new midfielder and forward, with backup options in the frontline being strongly tipped for Anfield exits.

“There is still a chance Liverpool will make one big one. I think so. An attacking one. In the attacking third,” the former Red told TalkSPORT (via football365).

“I personally wouldn’t sign anybody if I was Jurgen Klopp unless I thought they could go into the XI.

“If you can get one that can play instead of Firmino or instead of Mane then sign him. But there aren’t many about.”

Xherdan Shaqiri has specifically expressed a desire to seek pastures new, with it being expected that Divock Origi could be set to follow the Swiss international, as the Merseysiders look to bolster their transfer kitty.

With us being desperate for a replacement for ex-No.5 Gini Wijnaldum, it’s a surprising suggestion from Murphy.

A new forward would be ideal in addition to a midfielder, of course, with the prior variable form of Mane and Firmino last term leaving questions hanging over their futures with the club.

Having since dazzled in pre-season, the latter shining in the clash with Athletic, it looks as if the pair could be set to cast aside their demons from the 20/21 campaign and display a return to the levels that saw us capture major trophies in consecutive seasons.

As such, attentions must return to the middle of the park, where we currently lack a truly reliable replacement for Wijnaldum.

