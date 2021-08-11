Liverpool starlet hailed as being ‘like a new signing’ by former PL star

Noel Whelan reserved special praise for impressive Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott following his mature performances in pre-season, describing the 18-year-old as being “like a new signing”.

The young Englishman has been utilised in a midfield role in the buildup to the season proper, impressing fans and pundits alike with a series of mature outings in the middle of the park.

“Elliott has been like a new signing for Liverpool in pre-season,“ the former Leeds United star told Football Insider.

“Talk about players you want to have at your club, he is one of them. He is a brilliant young player and a good human being.

“A player who loves his football and is showing great maturity at a young age.

“You are always representing your club and you can see with the way he plays and acts that he understands that. He understands what it means to be a Liverpool player.

“He is loving his life right now and fighting hard to be a part of the first team after a great spell on loan at Blackburn. Elliott is exactly the sort of player you need in and around the club.”

The teenager defied his naysayers last term with a remarkable campaign in the Championship, registering 18 goal contributions.

“Like a new signing” is one of the most despised combinations of words for fans.

Though, it should be noted that Elliott’s versatility will be an extremely valuable trait for Jurgen Klopp to utilise in the coming season.

As far as a direct Gini Wijnaldum replacement goes, the former Fulham Academy graduate doesn’t quite tick all the boxes – despite possessing a sound understanding of the tactical requirements of a midfield role – but will nonetheless be a notable ‘addition’.

