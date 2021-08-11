‘Maybe that’s why it’s taking longer…’ – Ex-PL star suggests reason for delay in further Liverpool signings

Alan Hutton has suggested that Liverpool have yet to secure a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum as the club is still searching for the “right person” to fill the Dutchman’s boots.

Financial circumstances in light of the ramifications of COVID-19 have likewise played their part, with the Reds’ full non-homegrown quota presenting an additional barrier to further transfer incomings this summer.

“It’s a key position. I’m sure Jurgen Klopp will be looking at targets to bring in this month but he’ll want to sign the right person who fits their style of football,” the former defender told Football Insider. “Maybe that’s why it’s taking longer than he would like.”

Lille’s Renato Sanches has been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield, however, the Merseysiders are thought to be in need of further sales before such a move can be made.

As has been made clear with prior signings, Liverpool would rather sign no one in the window than add a player who doesn’t add something to the side or doesn’t fit our ethos.

That’s a commendable attitude to take when approaching the transfer market, though perhaps somewhat frustrating for fans with there being a clear need to replace Wijnaldum in the middle of the park, lest we wish to risk another injury crisis this term.

With Xherdan Shaqiri and Nat Phillips having been both omitted from the clash with Osasuna, it’s possible that we could be due to receive an influx in cash in the near future, which would certainly support our search for a new central midfielder.

