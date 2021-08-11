‘Talking about new signings…’ – Liverpool remain ‘interested’ in €40m Ligue 1-winner, says Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool remain “interested” in Renato Sanches, with Barcelona also said to be “looking at his situation”.

The Reds have been looking at a number of potential midfield targets with a view to securing a replacement for reliable central midfielder Gini Wijnaldum.

“Talking about new signings. I would keep an eye on Renato Sanches for the midfield,” the Italian told the Here We Go podcast (via Sportlens).

“FC Barcelona are [also] looking at his situation. It’s FC Barcelona and Liverpool interested in Sanches.

“His price tag is around €40m. For Liverpool, it’s important to sell players to sign new players.”

Jurgen Klopp’s men have already amassed over £30m in player sales – albeit, with Harry Wilson’s fee delayed until 2022 – which would bring the club close to the stated asking price.

If our only competition at this point in time is Barcelona, it’s not necessarily a bad thing given the club’s torrid financial situation, not to mention the recent departure of talisman Leo Messi.

At a price-tag of €40m (£33m), we’d expect the departure of Xherdan Shaqiri, who has been heavily linked with an exit, to allow the recruitment to cover the signing of Sanches financially.

The main issue regarding the non-homegrown quota does remain, however, with us needing to part ways with another player in that category (either on loan or via a sale) before being able to add someone like the Lille star to the squad.

