‘Wow’ – Rio Ferdinand shares concerns with Liverpool squad ahead of impending campaign

Rio Ferdinand has shared his concerns regarding Liverpool’s impending campaign, suggesting that the club’s current options won’t be sufficient.

The Reds are thought to remain interested in adding a new midfield and forward to the ranks, though financial circumstances (not to mention homegrown rules) are holding back the side somewhat.

“Wow. I think it’s a big year for Liverpool and I’m a bit concerned for them in a lot of ways,” the Englishman told the FIVE podcast (via rousingthekop).

“They’re relying on the same front three again.

“[Virgil] Van Dijk and [Joe] Gomez, we don’t know how they’ll recover.

“Midfield is an important part. Their midfield was based on energy, legs, intensity.”

The loss of Gini Wijnaldum on a free during the window has certainly rocked the boat at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp now lacking a reliable option in the centre of midfield.

The rousing performances of the likes of Harvey Elliott, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the middle of the park have been reassuring in the sense of reminding fans of the quality backup we have available.

However, it has to be said that carrying on with the impending campaign without a further dip into the transfer market would be taking a huge risk in light of the injury struggles of the latter pair.

We’d love nothing more than to see Keita finally showcase his sheer ability on a regular basis, week in week out, however, the sad reality is that there will be injuries in midfield at some stage of the season, as was demonstrated from the last term alone.

