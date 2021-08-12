Contract details revealed as Liverpool winger pushes for Ligue 1 move – reports

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri is reportedly pushing for a move to Ligue 1 side Lyon this summer.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed the Switzerland international has agreed to a three-year contract with the French club.

The Italian transfer guru cites L’Equipe when stating Shaqiri is now ‘pushing’ for a move away from Liverpool as the two clubs negotiate.

It has previously been claimed the Reds are asking for just €8 million for the Swiss flyer, which is an absolute bargain fee.

The above report states Lyon have offered €6 million, plus add-ons, for Shaqiri.

We at Empire of the Kop can see why the 29-year-old would perhaps like to move on – he isn’t a starting player at Liverpool, whereas he probably would be for the Ligue 1 side.