Harvey Elliott considered for England U21 call-up & won’t leave Liverpool on loan – report

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott is reportedly being considered for his first England U21 call-up.

That’s according to Daily Mail reporter Dom King, who is a reliable source when it comes to football in the North West.

The above report claims Elliott will also stay with Liverpool this coming season and won’t be loaned out.

That likely comes as bad news for the likes of Sheffield United, who have recently been linked with a move for the teenager.

But it’s great news for the player, who will be desperate to make an impression in the Premier League this season.

The potential England U21 call-up should come as no surprise for Elliott, but is recognition for the impressive performances he’s been displaying over the last 12 months or so.