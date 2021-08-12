Jurgen Klopp hints two major players could start for Liverpool against Norwich

Jurgen Klopp has strongly hinted at the possibility of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez starting for Liverpool against Norwich City.

The Reds are slated to take on the Canaries away from home in their opening fixture of the 2021/22 Premier League term.

Both van Dijk and Gomez have been out of action for about ten months, picking up serious injuries near the start of last season.

But Klopp has now suggested the duo could be set to start against Norwich this coming weekend…

“I think so, it looks like [they are available to start]. But how it is with these kind of things, we have nothing to rush in this department,” the boss told Liverpoolfc.com.

“We just have to make then a decision on who will start, who will come on, things like this and if I think they are ready for 90 minutes then they are ready to start.

“If I think we have to take them off earlier then it makes no sense because centre-half is not actually a position where you want to change during a game and so we will see. But both look really good. An intense season is coming up. We will see how we decide that.”

Liverpool fans would be right to celebrate Klopp’s words; it’s very rare he talks about previously injured players like he has van Dijk and Gomez.

It’s possible the duo won’t be handed starts against Norwich this weekend, but that won’t mean they’re further back in their recovery. Both van Dijk and Gomez played significant roles in pre-season and looked match-fit.