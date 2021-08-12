Liverpool written off by 20 BBC pundits for PL title; only three predict 2nd for Reds – which is just how we like it

As the start of the new Premier League season nears, BBC Sport have asked their 20 pundits who they think will make up the top four.

Surprisingly, none of the experts have predicted that Liverpool will win the title and only three fancy the Reds to crack the top two.

Mark Lawrenson, Danny Murphy and Rob Green all believe Jurgen Klopp will steer his side to a second-place finish, while former Everton striker Jermaine Beckford has boldly suggested Liverpool won’t even make the top four.

Ignoring that proposition, fourth is the most-picked finishing position for the Reds, with nine of BBC Sport’s pundits pencilling the 2019/20 champions out of a meaningful title race.

But that suits us down to a tee – Liverpool thrive when they’re the underdogs, and the history books reflect it.

The Reds will assault the Premier League this season with newly-fit centre-backs Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, alongside high-profile signing Ibou Konate.

With that added steel in defence, Liverpool will once again be stiff opposition for even the best offensive lines in the country – and with Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino and Diogo Jota all enjoying a positive pre-season, they’ll join Mo Salah in peppering opposition defences in the coming months.