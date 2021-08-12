Trent Alexander-Arnold praises 16-year-old Liverpool starlet: “So much potential; it’s frightening”

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has heaped praise on young team-mate Kaide Gordon.

The Scouser says the 16-year-old has “frightening” potential and will be looking to Mo Salah for inspiration.

Gordon has been heavily involved in Liverpool’s pre-season by Jurgen Klopp and has looked impressive.

With Harvey Elliott also in the ranks, the Reds have a good couple of youth options waiting in the wings.

Speaking to The Athletic, Trent said that Gordon has “frightening” potential…

“Kaide has so much potential; it’s frightening, really,” the Liverpool man said.

“Kaide will be looking up to Mo [Salah] and trying to pick bits from him because, on and off the pitch, Mo is an outstanding athlete and an outstanding person.”

There aren’t many better players out there for Gordon to learn from than Salah, who will also have Elliott looking up at him.

Youth players like Kaide may get a chance in the domestic cups this season under Klopp, who has never been shy of giving his starlets a chance to shine.