(Video) Clip of impressive Ibou Konate run hits Reddit, a must-watch for Liverpool fans

A short clip of new Liverpool defender Ibou Konate has been doing the rounds on Reddit and it’s a belter.

In the video (embedded below) you can see the young Frenchman showing his strength and awareness to keep possession, despite pressure from four opposition players.

It’s a good time to remember this fella is just 22-year-old, which speaks volumes of his class.

Liverpool have a new star-in-the-making in Konate, and this coming season is going to be exciting for the player and fans.

Take a look at the video below – with footage via WOF…