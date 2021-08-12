(Video) Former Liverpool player rattles crossbar v. Chelsea; inches away from being Super Cup hero

Former Liverpool full-back Alberto Moreno was inches away from being a Super Cup hero for Villarreal.

The Spaniards took on Chelsea in the European showdown on Wednesday night, with the Blues claiming the silverware through a penalty shootout.

Gerard Moreno bagged the equaliser for the Yellow Submarine after Chelsea took the lead through Hakim Ziyech in the first-half.

But before the equaliser, former Liverpool man Moreno smashed a shot off the underside of the crossbar just before the break.

Take a look at the video below – via CBS Sports…