(Video) Thiago scores stunning acrobatic goal in Liverpool training

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is known for having a little bit of magic in the way he plays his game.

The Spaniard endured a difficult start to life at Anfield, with injuries to team-mates and to himself having an impact on his role.

But Thiago can hopefully put that behind him now – besides, he showed flashes of his brilliance last season, we know he’s world-class.

Our No.6 fancied a bit of the spectacular in training this week, netting via an acrobatic bicycle-kick goal – it’s a must-watch!

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV (and skip to 6.21)…