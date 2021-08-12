(Video) Virgil van Dijk beats Alisson with tidy shot from 20 yards in Liverpool training

Liverpool stalwart Virgil van Dijk is fit and firing once again, making a few appearances for the Reds throughout pre-season.

The big man is training with the rest of the first-team squad, as he has been for a number of weeks now.

It seems he’s not lost his shooting boots after so long on the side-lines with injury, as he bagged a sweet goal against Alisson this week.

During a training session at the AXA Centre in Kirkby, van Dijk hits a shot from around 18-20 yards into the bottom-left corner of the goal. An absolute peach of a strike.

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV (and skip to 5.16)…