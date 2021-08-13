Brighton boss admits he ‘can’t control the future’ when it comes to Liverpool-linked midfielder Bissouma

Graham Potter has left the door slightly ajar when it comes to the future of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, with the Malian having been previously linked to the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Reds are said to remain interested in the prospect of replacing former No.5 Gini Wijnaldum, with the Seagulls star tipped as a potential option worth considering.

“I’ve been speaking about Yves Bissouma for quite some time and he’s still here,” the Brighton boss was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “That’s all I can say on it. I can’t control the future, I don’t know what’s going to happen essentially – that’s the beauty of life and football.”

As the end of the window draws ever nearer, it seems increasingly likely that the No.8 could remain at the Amex stadium.

We’ve reached that point in the transfer window where we’ve come full circle to the kind of targets we were supposedly keeping an eye at the start of summer.

Having said that, speculation has largely dried up when it comes to a potential Anfield switch for the 24-year-old.

As fans will have previously experienced, however, things can change very rapidly in the window – particularly with a recruitment team that has proven somewhat successful at keeping its business out of sight.

