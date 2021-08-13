‘I think something will happen’ – Carragher backs Liverpool for further transfer business

Jamie Carragher has predicted that Liverpool will bring in at least one further signing this summer.

There are growing suspicions amongst journalists that the club’s transfer business has reached an end, though it would not be beyond the realm of reality to suggest that the side won’t engage in any late activity in the window.

“I think something will happen,” the former Liverpool defender told the Echo.

“I’m not sure it will be exactly what people want in terms of it being an attacking player AND a midfield player, but it will be one of those.

“We have to remember where the club are at financially because of the pandemic, and they’ve also given a lot of new contracts out, which will be a massive outlay.

“I’d expect one more to come in. But there’s no doubt Liverpool have a large group of players that has to be chipped away at.”

The Merseysiders are said to be in need of a new midfielder and forward to bolster the squad, though a decision may have to be made regarding a priority.

As things stand, with the front-three clicking well in pre-season, a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum remains at the top of the list for our recruitment team, at least as far as we’re concerned here at the EOTK.

Liverpool do have a number of options in midfield to select from this term, with Harvey Elliott adding to Jurgen Klopp’s numbers following his impressive displays in the middle of the park.

However, we’re then looking to be reliant not only on players who are habitually injured but also a handful of starters who struggled to replicate our former Dutchman’s numbers for availability.

It’s possible we could experience some fortune with injuries this term, though it’s a risk we’d rather the club didn’t take if possible.

