Jurgen Klopp calls out journalist in Norwich presser over Wijnaldum replacement: ‘Which sort of player would you sign?’

Jurgen Klopp has questioned the need for a Gini Wijnaldum replacement after James Pearce inquired about the rationale behind the lack of a further foray into the transfer window to secure such a signing.

The Athletic journalist responded by pointing to the midfield’s struggles to contribute in the form of goals as one such potential justification for purchasing a new central midfielder.

The German appeared to suggest that a goalscoring midfielder wouldn’t necessarily be the right solution for the middle of the park, instead highlighting the importance of an option directly fitting the demands of his system.

In fairness to Pearce, the reporter was absolutely justified in bringing up the topic after a season in which our midfield suffered notable casualties.

Wijnaldum was our most reliable option throughout the prior campaign, a loss we’ll undoubtedly feel keenly sooner rather than later unless we can somehow manage to avoid any injuries in the middle of the park for the vast majority of the season.

We can certainly sympathise with Klopp and the recruitment team’s plight, of course, with there being a need to clear space in the non-homegrown quota in addition to raising funds for the transfer kitty.

Nonetheless, if favourable circumstances should arise, we’d be well-advised to secure a durable midfielder whom the club can call upon should disaster strike.

