Klopp confirms Liverpool youngster set for first-team role after defying critics last season

Jurgen Klopp told reporters gathered for his pre-Norwich presser that Harvey Elliott is a confirmed part of his first-team for the upcoming campaign.

The highly-rated teenager carried on his impressive form from his loan spell in the Championship – despite a number of naysayers predicting he’d be challenged by the division’s physicality – with a series of mature outings in midfield in pre-season for Liverpool.

Klopp on Elliott being part of first team squad now: That's the plan. We don't treat him like an 18-year-old boy, at least in training. Off the pitch he is much more a kid than on it! He brings a different dimension into the game, dribbling, top passing range. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) August 13, 2021

Klopp on Elliott: He played a top pre-season, but so did Kaide Gordon and he's only 16. We have to show we are a club that gives opportunities to these boys. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) August 13, 2021

The German surprised some with his decision to field the former Fulham Academy graduate in the middle of the park, a move that has reaped rewards for the Reds in the buildup to the season proper.

Being a capable option in midfield has allowed us something of a double benefit – Elliott has proved his maturity matches the demands of the first-team whilst also handing Klopp an additional option in midfield to utilise.

The youngster is not necessarily a Gini Wijnaldum replacement – far from it if his recent displays are anything to go by – but he will nonetheless be a valuable addition to the squad.

A start against Norwich may be too soon for the No.67, though if he can deliver in the moments he’s handed throughout the campaign, the young starlet could very well help keep our starting midfield trio on their toes this season.