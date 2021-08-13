Pundit suggests Liverpool got lucky with Robertson injury that could have kept him out for months

Frank McAvennie has suggested that Liverpool may have gotten lucky with Andy Robertson’s injury, noting that a similar issue had kept him sidelined for almost a year.

The Scottish fullback had been withdrawn from the field of play before the end of the first-half when it appeared that the footballer’s foot twisted in an uncomfortable manner.

“He says in his post that it could be worse so maybe it’s a bad strain,” the former West Ham striker told Football Insider.

“I’m no doctor but they can be really bad. I had something similar and was out for 10 months.

“With the methods they have now, they can do amazing things. I would guess four weeks really based purely on what he’s said.

“That’s not ideal for Liverpool but that would be a good result really.

“The last thing they need is another injury crisis.”

As things stand, Kostas Tsimikas looks set to fill the No.26’s boots for the club’s upcoming clash at Carrow Road against Daniel Farke’s newly promoted Norwich City outfit.

Robertson’s injury will be one foreboding sign fans will no doubt be hoping doesn’t manifest into the kind of doomsday injury crisis that we had to endure last term.

Fortunately, our backup option has looked absolutely remarkable in pre-season, having apparently put to one side his less than impressive maiden season at Anfield.

Ideally, of course, we’ll have our first-choice left-back available once again in a matter of weeks, as seems likely given the comments around the nature of his injury.

