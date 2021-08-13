(Video) Carragher makes AFTV’s Ty look utterly silly after bizarre Premier League rant

We’ve seen some utterly bizarre opinions from opposition fans and pundits alike, though we’re not quite sure what AFTV’s Ty was trying to achieve in his argument with the panelists of Gary Neville’s The Overlap.

The Arsenal Fan TV contributor questioned why Arsenal were being considered as “nobodies” whilst Jamie Carragher and co. discussed the likely contenders for the Premier League title.

The former Liverpool defender was having none of it, much to the amusement of his fellow panelists, as he reminded Ty of the main point of discussion.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Bet:

Ty is a different gravy man😭 pic.twitter.com/jRNa2msQKh — 🇮🇷🇺🇸 (@FxckWoodward) August 12, 2021

Does Messi leaving for PSG present a glimpse into the future for Liverpool with Salah?