(Video) Mo Salah’s hilarious fantasy Premier League brag that fans will love

Mo Salah has been nothing short of a revelation since signing for Liverpool in 2017.

The Egyptian King was in fine form with his response to a fan’s comment regarding his inclusion in a fantasy Premier League team.

Having almost single-handedly kept Jurgen Klopp’s men in contention for the top four spots last term, whilst his fellow forwards struggled to deliver the same world-class levels supporters had become used to, we’d certainly back the former Roma star this coming campaign.

With Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino appearing to click in pre-season, our front-three could be due for an overall revival for the 2021/22 season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TikTok:

Mohamed Salah bragging on giving the most fantasy points on FPL 😂 pic.twitter.com/ujroR6MbjB — Samuel (@SamueILFC) August 12, 2021

