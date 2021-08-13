Virgil Van Dijk signs new long-term contract with Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk has signed a new contract with Liverpool, extending his Anfield stay until 2025, as reported in a tweet by journalist David Lynch.

The Reds have been particularly vigilant this summer when it comes to arranging fresh terms for its key stars, having already successfully engaged in discussions with the likes of Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and co.

Virgil van Dijk has signed a new #LFC contract, committing himself to the club until 2025. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) August 13, 2021

“Amazing. It is something to be very proud of, that I am very proud of, that my wife and my kids are very proud of and obviously my agency,” the Dutch international told liverpoolfc.com. “All the hard work we’ve put in so far continues and I am looking forward to what the future brings together with Liverpool. I’m delighted, very happy and proud.”

It’s a huge boost for the future of the club, with a core number of players set to remain in Merseyside beyond the end of Jurgen Klopp’s current contract.

We still need one of the front-three – ideally Mo Salah – to extend their current terms with us in order to ensure the future of a key spine of figures in the squad.

For now, however, there’s no understating just how critical this latest contract update is, with Van Dijk having utterly changed Liverpool’s fortunes upon switching from Southampton in 2018.

Having returned from a long-term injury suffered last year, we’re very much looking forward to seeing the centre-half back in our starting lineup in the near future.

Does Messi leaving for PSG present a glimpse into the future for Liverpool with Salah?