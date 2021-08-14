Ghanaian attacker seems to confirm Liverpool transfer on Instagram

Liverpool-linked teenager Fatawu Issahaku appeared to confirm his reported switch to Anfield on social media, as reported by Anfield Central.

This comes courtesy of @BackseatsmanLFC, who shared an image of the Ghanian wonderkid’s Instagram story.

Having caught attention at the U20s AFCON, it had been claimed that a £1.5m deal would take the young forward to Merseyside from Steadfast FC – a claim refuted by The Athletic journalist James Pearce.

Jurgen Klopp is certainly known for having a preference for developing promising young talent rather than acquiring a finished product.

Of course, Issahaku doesn’t quite fit within the reportedly ideal 20-24 age grouping that the recruitment is said to have in mind when considering potential signings for the first-team.

Given how the likes of Kaide Gordon and Harvey Elliott have impressed in pre-season, however, with the latter earning a place in Klopp’s first-team squad, there’s nothing to say that the young Ghanian wouldn’t be handed chances to impress, potentially in cup competitions.

