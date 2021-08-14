Guardiola brings up Liverpool, Van Dijk & Alisson when challenged on City’s spending this summer

Pep Guardiola appeared to have Liverpool on the mind when he was questioned in a press conference over Manchester City’s spending this summer and what it would mean for the state of European football.

The Spaniard brought up Jurgen Klopp’s men, referencing the Reds’ prior big money moves for Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, before noting their comparative lack of transfer activity in the current window.

“The truth is that every club has its own reality, its own story and every owner decides how he wants to live, that’s it,” the 50-year-old was quoted as saying by Title Press.

“You can make a lot of money from investing. It helps us because you need players, there’s no doubt about that.

“So Liverpool was fighting and fighting in the end [they] Go to the market and spend on great players and win; He won the Champions League, he won the Premier League and the whole time he was there.

“If they don’t want to spend more, maybe they think they don’t need it or because the owners, they don’t want to, I don’t know, I’m not there.”

The Premier League champions have invested heavily so far, spending £100m on Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, with Tottenham star Harry Kane said to remain firmly in their sights.

As being the Cityzens’ main competition – last term aside – for the Premier League crown, we can certainly understand Liverpool being at the back of Guardiola’s mind.

Ultimately, however, it has to be said he has somewhat dodged the question when it comes to the damaging ramifications of such rampant spending practices from Europe’s elite.

Admittedly, we did indeed impart a significant degree of funds to secure the two signings that arguably catapulted us up to another level in Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

However, the former Barcelona boss would appear to have forgotten one crucial detail – the transfers were supported in no small part by the sale of Philippe Coutinho to his old side.

We’ve moved for key transfers where we’ve had to but, unlike Manchester City, it has been, for the most part, a sustainable project.

