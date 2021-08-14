‘I’d be amazed if LFC aren’t interested…’ – Pearce issues verdict on possibility of Liverpool move for Bellingham

James Pearce would expect Liverpool to be at very least interested in Jude Bellingham next summer, though has cast doubt on the club being able to act on such interest.

The teenager comes extremely highly-rated, though would likely set back the Reds a considerable amount with his contract keeping him in Germany until 2025.

“I’d be amazed if LFC aren’t interested as he’s a very talented young player but whether that leads to an approach next summer is a very different matter,” the journalist wrote in response to a Q&A for The Athletic.

“Obviously the bond he struck up with Jordan Henderson during the Euros and his admiration for Steven Gerrard on social media has fuelled rumours.

“But he’s on a long-term contract at Dortmund and the fee involved would be massive.”

A signing of such magnitude would likely require the Merseysiders to part ways with one of their front-three, as has been previously suggested would be required for the club to secure players of the calibre of Kylian Mbappe and co.

Looking to be a seriously exciting prospect, we’d certainly want Liverpool to be in the discussion if there was even the vaguest of possibilities that the English international could be sold next summer.

With our front-three set to head into their 30s in the upcoming campaign, there is a certain expectation that one of our prestigious forwards could be sold in the near future to help refund a rejuvenation of the squad.

This could certainly become more clearer if the club manages to secure Mo Salah on a long-term contract and how we likewise handle the futures of Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino.

