‘In tears’ – Liverpool fans react to two huge surprise selection calls from Klopp

Jurgen Klopp surprised many with his team selection for tonight’s impending clash with Norwich City.

The German opted for Virgil van Dijk in the centre of defence alongside Joel Matip, with it having been expected that Ibrahima Konate would start in order to allow the Dutchman to be eased into the side.

Despite looking ready for the impending season with his pre-season performance against Osasuna, Fabinho was dropped to the bench, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain favoured in a midfield trio also containing James Milner and Naby Keita.

It was a couple of decisions that seemed to divide sections of the fanbase on Twitter, with some concerned as to the level of protection provided for a recovering Van Dijk in our No.3’s absence.

It’s certainly a bold call from Klopp, though the German has always proved to be a shrewd judge of readiness when it comes to his squad, so we’ll be backing the side regardless.

At the very least, it’s a huge boost to see our Dutch colossus’ name on the teamsheet, with his presence having been sorely missed last term.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

