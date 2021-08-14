Klopp promises Liverpool will ‘sort’ out ongoing contract situation with 31-year-old star

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp appeared to suggest that the Reds will look to get skipper Jordan Henderson on fresh terms.

Speculation has been rampant regarding the Englishman’s future, with it being reported that the club and player were far from being on the same page when it came to a new contract.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Jordan Henderson contract: “It’s important, but it will happen. We will sort it, however, it will be then but we will sort it – no doubt about that. It will get sorted”. 🔴 #LFC @AnfieldWatch — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2021

The Merseysiders have recently handed a new long-term contract to talismanic centre-half Virgil van Dijk, with many expecting the side to follow up with a similar offer for Mo Salah.

READ MORE: ‘You’ve got Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar…’ – Mo Salah will have a point to prove this season, says Ian Rush

While we can more than understand the club position regarding handing a long-term contract to a player (even of Henderson’s calibre) in their 30s, we are talking about the captain.

Injury-laden season last term aside, the English international more than deserves fresh terms as a reward for his contributions.

Of course, some consideration does have to be given to the future and the kind of performance levels the Mackem will be capable of delivering beyond the end of his contract, which is currently set to keep him at Anfield until the age of 33.

Ideally, we’d love to see the speculation put to bed and some kind of arrangement made given how important a part Henderson has played in our recent successes.

This year we're up for 'Best Club Content Creator' at @The_FCAs and we'd love your support! If you're a fan of our content, feel free to throw us a vote. Cheers! 💪🔴 ↘️https://t.co/q9asm4bAIH — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) July 30, 2021