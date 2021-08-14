Klopp promises Liverpool will ‘sort’ out ongoing contract situation with 31-year-old star

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp appeared to suggest that the Reds will look to get skipper Jordan Henderson on fresh terms.

Speculation has been rampant regarding the Englishman’s future, with it being reported that the club and player were far from being on the same page when it came to a new contract.

The Merseysiders have recently handed a new long-term contract to talismanic centre-half Virgil van Dijk, with many expecting the side to follow up with a similar offer for Mo Salah.

While we can more than understand the club position regarding handing a long-term contract to a player (even of Henderson’s calibre) in their 30s, we are talking about the captain.

Injury-laden season last term aside, the English international more than deserves fresh terms as a reward for his contributions.

Of course, some consideration does have to be given to the future and the kind of performance levels the Mackem will be capable of delivering beyond the end of his contract, which is currently set to keep him at Anfield until the age of 33.

Ideally, we’d love to see the speculation put to bed and some kind of arrangement made given how important a part Henderson has played in our recent successes.

