Klopp shrugs off Man City’s spending spree in nod to Liverpool success: ‘We will not use it as an excuse’

Jurgen Klopp admitted that the potential addition of Harry Kane to Manchester City’s squad would make the side stronger but was keen to note how successful Liverpool have been despite “our limits”.

The Reds have already added Ibrahima Konate to their ranks, with a new forward and midfielder thought to be the remaining transfer priorities.

“They obviously don’t have any limits, but we were quite successful given our limits in the last two years, and that is what we should try again,” the German was quoted as saying by the Express.

“We will not use it as an excuse. If Harry [Kane] is going to Man City, that would not make them worse! So that’s incredible.

“[But] we are Liverpool, with a specific way we have, the support of our fans, we can create an atmosphere nobody else can – I’m 100 per cent that is the truth.”

Pep Guardiola’s men have hardly rested on their laurels this summer, adding Jack Grealish to a squad already blessed with considerable talent.

It has to be said that Manchester City without the likes of Grealish or Kane would be formidable challengers for the title this term and, understandably, favourites after last year.

However, a full-strength Liverpool side has proven to be a more than difficult challenge for our opposition to overcome.

As such, we’d expect the club to go for the biggest honours available this season if we can manage to avoid the kind of injury crisis that utterly destabilised our most recent campaign.

