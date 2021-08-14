Liverpool defender set to join Championship outfit on loan; Reds rejected inclusion of option to buy

Liverpool’s Ben Davies is reportedly set to join Sheffield United on a season-long loan.

This comes from Sky Sports, with the broadcaster noting that the South Yorkshire outfit had wanted an option to buy to be included in the deal, a condition the Reds weren’t happy to agree to.

Jurgen Klopp was thought to be interested in keeping the Englishman at Anfield – having previously stated that the centre-half had a future with the club – but is thought to be content with using Rhys Williams as a backup option instead.

It’s a rather confusing state of affairs when it comes to the former Preston North End defender.

We can certainly understand the rationale behind sending him out on loan if the intention truly is to keep Davies at Liverpool for the long-run.

However, it does run an awful risk of depleting our centre-back options, particularly if Nat Phillips ends up joining the 26-year-old out the exit door.

We can only assume that the centre-half fans fondly dubbed the ‘Bolton Baresi’ will be likely to remain with Klopp’s men for the foreseeable future.

