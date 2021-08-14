Liverpool tipped to be in the running for 24-year-old midfielder ‘next summer’ – Plettenberg

Liverpool have yet to make an offer for Florian Neuhaus but have been backed to be in the running for his signature next summer along with Bayern Munich.

This comes from reliable journalist Florian Plettenberg, who has covered the Reds’ interest in the German international since the start of the window.

Update #Neuhaus (due to many inquiries): Manager Eberl has confirmed it already: Neuhaus has to stay @borussia this season! #LFC has not made an offer. Tonight he can show his qualities against #FCBayern. Pretty sure that FCB/LFC will take part be in the poker next summer.@SPORT1 https://t.co/HJXUxRb2R7 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 13, 2021

The Merseysiders were thought to be contemplating the 24-year-old as a potential Gini Wijnaldum replacement, though such speculation has since dried up for the most part.

READ MORE: Klopp shrugs off Man City’s spending spree in nod to Liverpool success: ‘We will not use it as an excuse’

As we approach the end of the transfer window and reported targets get crossed out one by one, anxiety levels are steadily increasing day by day on the Twittersphere.

Despite losing a player of our former No.5’s calibre on a free, a starting midfield trio comprised of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho does genuinely possess enough quality to see us through the campaign.

That being said, there are concerns over whether our current midfield options are durable enough to survive the entire season.

If the prior term was an indicator on the matter, it’s clear Liverpool need a replacement for Wijnaldum to fill the gap in availability.

